Campbell County Public Land Board member Skyler Pownall resigned at Thursday night's meeting so he can spend more time with his family.
"He will be greatly missed on the Land Board," board member Heidi Gross said. "He always asked great questions and understood the financial operations of the land board very well. We will miss his insight and attention to detail."
