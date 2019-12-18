Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips lost a bet, and Tuesday afternoon he was more than willing to pay up.
Phillips and Felony Treatment Court graduate Joe Macias made a bet about whether Macias was going to graduate from the program.
At one point, there was an expulsion hearing for Macias because he wasn’t doing well. He came in and said he would recommit himself to the program. Phillips began getting reports saying Macias might actually do it.
“Still, maybe not entirely believing it, I told Joe, ‘Hey, if you graduate — this hurts my stomach to say this — I will wear a Dodgers hat,” said Phillips, a Colorado Rockies fan, at Tuesday’s graduation.
Macias put in the hard work, Phillips put on the hat.
“Joe is a Dodgers fan because he grew up in L.A. Judge (Phillips) played college baseball. Their level of connection was baseball, so it was a neat little agreement they had,” said Chad Beeman, Campbell County Adult Treatment Court program coordinator.
Before the bet payoff Tuesday, Macias, along with Eric Tuttle and Georgia Yoctorowic, read statements to the crowd during the graduation ceremony. They thanked the judge and treatment court for helping them turn their lives around.
“If it wasn’t for (Phillips), I would probably be in prison,” Macias said.
There are two tracks in the Campbell County Adult Treatment Courts: felony treatment court and driving while under the influence court (DWI), which is for misdemeanor offenses. As of Tuesday evening, there are 220 total program graduates in Campbell County.
The future starts now
At one time, Yoctorowic and Russ Bender partied together, but on Tuesday afternoon Bender — also a drug court treatment graduate — was celebrating with his friend for another reason.
“I think it’s great,” Bender said about graduation. “I’ve been through the drug court too and I probably wouldn’t be here it if weren’t for drug court.”
“I feared admitting I’m an addict because I have an image of us in my head. It was not a good one,” Yoctorowic said. “I never knew how hard recovery (was) until I hit rock bottom.”
She was arrested outside of a hotel getting high and was about to go for a ride “when the officer who saved my life pulled up.”
“I knew I had a warrant,” Yoctorowic said. “I was going to jail.”
She thought maybe the judge would sentence her to treatment court and “by the grace of God and Judge (John) Perry, that’s exactly what happened.”
Yoctorowic entered the program in September 2018, at which point, she moved in with Bender.
“She wanted (to graduate) from the beginning,” Bender said. “It was tough on her, but she has come a long way. I knew her, I partied with her in the day, so I knew Georgia before, during and after, and she’s a totally different woman.
“The program changed her whole life. She’s got a future now. She didn’t before.”
Today, Yoctorowic is the woman’s house monitor at the House of Hope and is going back to school, where she hopes to pursue a career as a drug and alcohol counselor.
“I’m emotional and excited,” she said about graduating. “I’m ready to start my new amazing life.”
Battling the demons
Before starting his speech, Tuttle turned to Phillips and made an admission.
“This is the first time I’ve been in a courtroom to be congratulated,” Tuttle said as the crowd laughed.
Then he became stone-cold serious.
“When I was in school, I was asked a question, ‘What do you want to be when you grew up?’” he said. “Being an alcoholic felon was not on that list.”
When Tuttle left high school he went into the oil field and worked as a roustabout.
“The money was irresistible,” he said.
The fast-paced life “stoked my alcoholism,” Tuttle said.
Tuttle entered felony treatment court Oct. 2, 2018. Initially, he said he wanted to get through the program so he could then go back to drinking.
“I couldn’t quite put my finger on the moment, but during the program I stopped worrying about how to get around the program and started addressing my issues,” he said.
Tuttle turned his head to those now involved in the program, who were seated in the jury box.
“For you guys, this program saved my life,” he said. “At first it was about being sober. I’ve since then realized there’s so much more to sobriety. Until you address the issues about why you drink, you’ll relapse.
“Face your fears and look for help.”
Tuttle then read a letter from his daughter.
“You’re the best dad I could have asked for, you may have done some questionable things, but you fought through it even when everyone else doubted you,” she wrote. “Now, you’re making them look bad. I’m so proud of you, Daddy, I’m so glad you fought your demons and decided to succeed.”
The journey begins now
Campbell County treatment court graduates have a 94% success rate. But even with the high number, the court keeps tabs on its graduates for three years to make sure they do not re-enter the criminal justice system.
“Your journey is right now,” Phillips told the graduates. “Where it ends up is up to you.
“You’ve got the tools, you have the choice, you have the knowledge, you will face the consequences. You’ll either adopt the sober way of living and you’ll enjoy a life of peace and serenity or you will return to the darkness and despair of active alcoholism and addiction. And we know you three will make the right choice.”
