The Campbell County Commission is hosting a public meeting in October to provide information and answer community questions about the International Pathfinders Camporee coming to Cam-plex in August 2024.
The Camporee is an international youth gathering put on by Seventh-day Adventist churches and will bring an estimated 55,000 people from more than 100 countries to Gillette.
