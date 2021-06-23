The last few days in Gillette have been 15 to 20 degrees hotter than normal for this time of year, reaching the high 80s.
The warm temperatures made the reopening of the City Pool even more welcome on Tuesday afternoon.
Updated: June 23, 2021 @ 7:43 pm
