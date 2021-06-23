The last few days in Gillette have been 15 to 20 degrees hotter than normal for this time of year, reaching the high 80s.

The warm temperatures made the reopening of the City Pool even more welcome on Tuesday afternoon.

Pool reopens
Buy Now

Andrew McAdams, 14, flips off of a diving board while taking a refreshing dip in the City Pool as temperatures hit 87 degrees Tuesday afternoon. The pool reopened for the first time since last Thursday following a leak that extended all the way to Twin Spruce Junior High School's football field.
Pool reopens
Buy Now

Water features remain closed off at the City Pool as work to fix a leak continues early this week.
Pool reopens
Buy Now

Children can finally beat the summer heat as the City Pool reopened to the general public Tuesday afternoon under sunny skies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.