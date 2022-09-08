A “large and fast moving” fire that swept through Eagle Butte Mine early Thursday morning has been contained, after spreading to an estimated 200 acres and claiming numerous power poles and six passenger pickup trucks, according to a Campbell County Fire Department press release.
Firefighters responded to the north Highway 14-16 mine location of the fire at about 1 a.m. and had the fire contained by about 3 a.m. Because of the strong, erratic winds, the fire spread quickly and the smoke from it limited visibility, causing the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to close the highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.