The Campbell County Public Library is joining libraries across Wyoming in encouraging participation in “One Book Wyoming” and read “In Our Time” (1925) by Ernest Hemingway.
This statewide program, sponsored by the Wyoming State Library, is in conjunction with Sheridan College and Wyoming Humanities’ multi-year National Endowment for the Humanities grant “Creating Humanities Communities along the Hemingway Highway.”
