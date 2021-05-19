Wyoming surpassed 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday when it added 77 new cases, raising its total to 50,028 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Another COVID-19 related death was added to the state’s pandemic death toll as well, with the newly recorded Sweetwater County death counting as Wyoming’s 713th virus-related death.
Campbell County added 13 confirmed cases Tuesday after recording 16 new cases the day before, marking a noticeable uptick in new cases in the county.
That uptick has reflected in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Campbell County, which increased to five as of Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,710 (as of May 17)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,627 (as of May 17)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 839
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 13
- Number of probables: 518
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 54
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,396
- Number of active cases: 39 (as of May 17)
- Recoveries: 4,797 (as of May 17)
- Recoveries in past seven days: 20 (as of May 17)
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 5
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 77
- Number of probables: 9,291
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 437
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 50,028
- Number of active cases: 451 (as of May 17)
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 713
- Hospitalizations today: 40
