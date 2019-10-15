Dustin Martinson spins wife Heather Martinson around as they compete in Dancing with the Gillette Stars at Cam-plex on Saturday night. The couple won the All Mighty Dollars award for the annual event, which brought in a record $250,000 for the YES House Foundation.
