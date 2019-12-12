The YES House Foundation fourth annual Procrastinator’s Holiday Bazaar is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the YES House, 905 N. Gurley Ave.
The event is free and is a chance to get any last-minute shopping done early while supporting the YES House Foundation.
