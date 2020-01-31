Wyoming Highway 59 has reopened after a fiery two-vehicle accident that killed a man and closed the highway in both directions for about seven hours Friday.
A semitrailer heading northbound on an icy Highway 59 by Cosner Road south of Wright T-boned a southbound pickup at about 9 a.m., said Trooper Eli Ellis of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The pickup was in a passing lane when it apparently lost control on the ice and drifted into the northbound lane in front of a Rev Energy semitrailer, Ellis said.
The semi "attempted to brake, but couldn't stop in time," he said.
The big rig hit the pickup T-bone fashion on its passenger side, and the pickup "immediately caught fire and slid down an embankment and became fully involved."
While the pickup was too damaged to determine how fast it may have been going when it lost control, Ellis said the WHP estimates the semi was traveling at about 50-60 mph when the truck slid in front of it.
The driver of the pickup was killed in the crash and his identification is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified, said Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.'
The crash closed the highway and it reopened again at about 4 p.m., Ellis said.
The cause of the crash is being attributed to icy road conditions.
