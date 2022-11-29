Mike Conway (copy)
Mike Conway, who portrays Father Chenille, rehearsed his lines for the Gillette Community Theatre production of “Drinking Habits” at the Prairie Sky Venue on Nov 19, 2021. Conway will return with other local talents to showcase “Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act” Dec. 9-11.

 News Record File Photo/Mike Moore

The Gillette Community Theatre will put on “Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act” Dec. 9-11. Tickets are now on sale through Dec. 2 and no tickets will be sold at the door.

People can buy tickets online at gctboxoffice.com.

