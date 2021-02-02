Dom Flemons will return to the Rockpile Museum to perform African American music of the Great Plains.
Flemons, a traditional American songster and a member of the old-time string band Carolina Chocolate Drops from 2005-2013, has released five solo albums. His 2018 album “Black Cowboys” was nominated for a Grammy.
