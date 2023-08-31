Campbell County Memorial Hospital
After spending about two hours in executive session Monday night, hospital board trustees voted 5-2 to award a $76,000 bonus to Campbell County Health CEO Matt Shahan, who recently completed his first full fiscal year with the organization.

Rezident

This makes absolutely NO sense what so ever! $76k for losing 14 million! Why not base Shahan’s bonus on a percentage of profit the hospital makes? Over a half million dollars in income for losing millions of dollars! what is this bonus based on! Obviously not on the performance of the hospital! Thank you Dr Hopkinson and Mr Rice!

