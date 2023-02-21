College Budget
Buy Now

The bridge to the main campus building at Gillette College is visible through a classroom window Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Gillette College faculty members breathed a sigh of relief last week after finding out they will receive money for leave days they accrued while working for the Northern Wyoming Community College District.

The cost to Sheridan College stands at about $80,000, Wendy Smith, NWCCD public information officer, said in an email Thursday. Smith said the leave time varied based on years of service and leave used, ranging between $300 to $8,000 per faculty member.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.