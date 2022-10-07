The Bureau of Land Management lifted fire restrictions for public lands in Johnson, Natrona and Weston counties, according to a Friday press release.
People can now build campfires, smoke, use a chainsaw and use arc or gas welders or torches on the lands. BLM will work with more counties in the district before lifting any remaining restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.