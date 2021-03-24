Two more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Wyoming on Tuesday, neither of which were from Campbell County.
The newly confirmed deaths were of a Natrona County man and an older man from Park County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 695 COVID-19 related deaths in the Cowboy State, 59 of which came from Campbell County.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose noticeably Tuesday. The number of statewide hospitalizations rose from 13 to 22, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
However, the 22 hospitalizations is still significantly below the state’s average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations from October through February.
Tuesday at Campbell County Memorial Hospital there were two COVID-19 patients.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 6,990
- First vaccine doses administered: 5,638 (80.66% as of March 22)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 5,590
- Second vaccine doses administered: 3,394 (60.71% as of March 22)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 400
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 267
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 493
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 15
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,231
- Number of active cases: 15
- Recoveries: 4,649
- Recoveries in past seven days: 21
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 59
- Hospitalizations today: 2
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 50
- Number of probables: 8,568
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 370
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 47,231
- Number of active cases: 445
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 695
- Hospitalizations today: 22
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,138 (1,357)
Natrona: 5,813 (1,969)
Campbell: 4,231 (493)
Fremont: 4,215 (798)
Sweetwater: 3,803 (148)
Albany: 3,562 (389)
Sheridan: 2,422 (633)
Weston: 536 (96)
Johnson: 421 (292)
Crook: 390 (32)
