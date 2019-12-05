Gillette College students will be hard at work next week with their final exams. Before the pressure and stress hits a high point, they took some time out Wednesday to relax at a number of "relaxation stations" set up in the main building.
Massage chairs, an oxygen bar with a variety of scents, foot massagers and a hip and lower back massager were among the stations students could choose from.
