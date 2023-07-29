 Skip to main content
College dining and residence halls reopen Sunday to athletes

Three years after buildings were shuttered and athletic programs were cut, Gillette College will reopen the doors of the High Plains Grill and Inspiration Hall, the three-story residence hall, as fall athletes begin to arrive for practices Sunday.

Chef Shackeel Butters holds a staff meeting Wednesday as the High Plains Grill, shuttered for three years at Gillette College, prepares to reopen to students and staff.
Naomi Hanson stuffs welcome bags Thursday at Gillette College’s Inspiration Hall in Gillette.

