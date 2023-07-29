College dining and residence halls reopen Sunday to athletes

Three years after buildings were shuttered and athletic programs were cut, Gillette College will reopen the doors of the High Plains Grill and Inspiration Hall, the three-story residence hall, as fall athletes begin to arrive for practices Sunday.
The reopening is a big moment for the school and something employees are happy to have back, said Janell Oberlander, Gillette College president.
Oberlander said that college officials estimated athletes and the Energy City Voices would bring in about 150 students to campus, not including the students living on campus who don’t participate in the activities. That number is typically about 40 students. In total, the college is expecting about 190 students living in Inspiration Hall and Tanner Village.
In the fall of 2020, student population on campus had dropped to 16 students, bouncing back to about 30 in 2021, Oberlander said last year. Last fall, about 60 students were living on campus. The new arrivals will more than triple the on-campus population this school year.
“We’ll have a nice population on campus,” Oberlander said. “And we’ll welcome the first group of athletes Sunday.”
High Plains Grill, the dining center connected to Inspiration Hall, will also reopen with a new dining service, Fresh Ideas, based out of Missouri. They will serve the incoming soccer and volleyball athletes their first Gillette College meal Sunday night.
The new service offers students the ability to order food through an app and also will be open to the public at the end of August. Donkey Creek Cafe in the Technical Education Center will be staffed for an on-campus food option across the bridge.
Meal plans for students return for the first time in three years and for the first time, freshman who live more than 40 miles outside of Gillette will be required to live on campus, unless they qualify for an exception. The move comes as a way to bump retention and encourage a sense of community, Oberlander said.
“What we know about freshman and first-time students is that there’s better retention and success rates when you live on campus,” she said. “There’s support surrounding them and a community. It’s an awesome experience to be on campus and if there’s challenges we have a net there to catch them.”
Oberlander said that traditional college-aged freshman students will live in Inspiration Hall, while others have the option to live in Tanner Village — the college’s apartment-style suites. The hall and village combine to house about 240 students in total. The third floor of Inspiration Hall will also be available for the first time after the college had Wi-Fi installed earlier this year.
With the influx of students, the goal is to have six resident assistants ready for the upcoming school year, said Chelsea Schulz, director of campus life and housing.
The rest of the school’s freshmen will arrive Aug. 23 and returning students are set for Aug. 24, Schulz said. Classes begin Aug. 28.
Practices kick off for soccer and volleyball athletes next week as they prepare for their fall seasons. For the volleyball athletes, they’ll shape the program’s inaugural season, as the school has never housed a volleyball team.
The Pronghorn Center, built in 2016, will once again see athletes practicing on the courts and the soccer field, built in 2019 the season before athletics were cut, will be put back to use.
