During a time when it is difficult to find cleaning products, the Campbell County Fire Department would like to remind people to be careful when combining products, because some combinations can cause serious health problems, including:
- Bleach and vinegar: This mixture produces chlorine gas, which can cause coughing, breathing problems and burning, watery eyes
- Bleach and ammonia: This creates a toxic gas called chloramine, which causes shortness of breath and chest pain
- Bleach and rubbing alcohol: This combination creates chloroform
- Hydrogen peroxide and vinegar: These two, when put together, makes peracetic acid (also known as peroxyacetic acid), which can be very corrosive
