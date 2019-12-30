People going out for a good time on New Year’s Eve better have a ride planned or risk getting one in a patrol car.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Gillette Police Department are beefing up their patrols for New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day. The agencies will have extra law enforcement out looking for any potential drunken drivers.
It’s the holiday season, which means will be many travelers on the road on top of those out and about at parties and events. If people do drink, they should make sure they have a designated driver, Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny said.
A reason for the increased presence is to make sure people going to the New Year's Eve Buck & Ball Rodeo and/or to parties get to their destinations safety, said Patrol Lt. Colton Lenz.
People also can go to a hotel or hitch an Uber or cab ride to get from one place to another. But there are some people who will risk it, and “we can’t have people being out unsafe during these holiday events,” Lenz said.
It is cheaper to pay for a $100 cab ride than $10,000 for a DUI arrest, he said, adding that “it’s worth that cab fare."
“We ask people to make a plan, have a ride. Pre-plan or call a cab,” Police Lt. Brent Wasson said. “Be safe and have fun.”
Campbell County law enforcement recommends the following alternatives to drinking and driving:
- Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, a taxi or a ride-sharing service to get home.
- If someone sees a drunken driver on the road, call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Gillette Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol or dial 911.
- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
