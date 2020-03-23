With businesses closing or adjusting their services due to the concerns about the novel coronavirus, the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce has put together a webpage with what its member businesses are doing during this time. It’s available at gillettechamber.com/corona/.
Following the governor’s order to close all bars and restaurants, takeout and delivery has become the only way to get food from your favorite local eatery. In downtown Gillette, restaurants have specially designated curbside spots. After you place an order, park in the spot and an employee will bring your order to you.
