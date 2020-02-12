Gusting winds made a light snow a challenge for drivers overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning around Gillette.
Snow and patchy blowing snow are expected to continue Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, with clouds decreasing by nightfall. Temperatures will fall to 13 by 5 p.m. with a wind chill ranging from 9n degrees to minus 1. Winds will blow from 14 to 21 mph, gusting at 29 mph.
