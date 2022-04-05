Kaci Jensen and Tabitha Vedsted are offering a pregnancy and labor class for all who are expecting or want to learn more about birth from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 103 E. Third St.
The two doulas (trained professionals who provide support to a mother before, during and after childbirth) are offering the class as a full circle approach to labor and delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.