Hundreds of shades of colors in many different styles of paints stood on display throughout Spirit Hall at Cam-plex Monday through Wednesday. Leaning towers and a multitude of animals were just some of the incredible talents students brought to the table in their art classes this year.
In its annual art gala, the Campbell County School District featured art from every school in the district. The pieces could be two or three dimensional and included watercolors, sketches and more interactive pieces. The gala included a silent auction and merchandise for the avid art-lovers, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.