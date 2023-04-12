Mustangs Vs. Billings (copy)
Gillette Mustang’s Deointae Jones runs for a touchdown after stripping the ball from a Billings Outlaw player on a tackle earlier Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center. The Mustangs are back at home Saturday to face the Topeka Tropics.

 Ed Glazar

The Gillette Mustangs face the Topeka Tropics at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex. The team is 4-1. Over the weekend, the Mustangs took their first loss of the year, falling 52-29 to the Omaha Beef on the road.

