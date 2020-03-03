A Chevy SUV drove into the side of a house in the 500 block of Kilkenny Circle on Tuesday afternoon.
Rilee Parker, who lives next door to the house that got hit, said she was leaving to get the mail when she saw the SUV “flying through the neighborhood.”
It drove across two front yards before coming to a stop at the side of the house. When the driver got out, “he was really erratic and all over the place,” Parker said.
The owner of the home felt the house shake on impact.
Law enforcement and emergency vehicles showed up in less than 5 minutes, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.