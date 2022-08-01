The Campbell County Fair is in full-swing after an opening weekend that drew crowds for the Demolition Derby and the Red, White and Blue Charity BBQ, among other festivities.
The Demolition Derby kicked off Friday with a sold-out crowd to watch the hoopties and hotrods rollick through the mud and wreak havoc. Then Saturday, the aroma of barbecue wafted through the airs of the Cam-plex Marquee Campground, as people lined up to fill their plates.
