Police officers arrested a 29-year-old woman and 37-year-old woman Saturday afternoon for multiple drug offenses, including intent to deliver suspected fentanyl.
At about 3 p.m., officers assisted Probation and Parole with a home search in an apartment in the 1700 block of Warlow Drive, Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson said. Probation and Parole employees had seen multiple blue tablets of suspected fentanyl in the 37-year-old’s purse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.