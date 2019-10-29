Families who plan on going trick-or-treating outside this Thursday will have to be prepared for cold temperatures.
From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, temperatures will start off in the low 30s before dropping down into the high 20s. With the wind, however, it will feel like the low 20s and high teens, said Alzina Foscato, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
“You’ll want to have the kids bundled up, because once the sun goes down, it’ll cool down pretty quickly,” she said.
David King, Campbell County emergency management coordinator, said cold weather is typical of a Gillette Halloween.
“Anyone who doesn’t design a costume for a winter coat hasn’t lived in Wyoming very long,” he said.
There will be wind speeds of 10 to 15 mph the night of Halloween. It might make things a little chillier, King said, but it won’t be so strong that it turns “little ghosts into a kite.”
Real ghosts, he added, don’t need to worry, as the wind will blow right through them.
Gillette is more organized in terms of candy collection, King said, with a lot of planned indoor events, so the cold shouldn’t be too big of an issue.
Foscato said Gillette received “maybe an inch or so” of snow Monday night.
King said he measured about 2 inches of snow. That is on top of the 2 inches that fell over the weekend and stuck around due to cold temperatures. Normally at this time of year, snowstorms will be separated by periods of melting, he said.
Because Gillette has snow on top of snow right now, that’s going to make it feel colder, he added.
Although Thursday will be cold, it should be warmer than it’s been all week. Monday and Tuesday saw temperatures in the single digits.
The cold weather stems from an arctic mass coming in from the northwest, Foscato said.
The Gillette Police Department dealt with 14 weather-related crashes over the weekend because of the snow and slick roads.
Gillette normally doesn’t see single-digit temperatures in October, King said. That’s usually reserved for January and February. But this year has been anything but normal when it comes to weather.
“We’re a one-stop service, you can get it all,” he said. “Except for hurricanes.”
