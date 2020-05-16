In the last 19 years, more than 200 people have graduated from the Campbell County Adult Treatment Courts. They’ve overcome their addictions and earned new starts on life while following the program’s strict rules and scheduling.
But no group has had to deal with more challenges as a whole than the people now in the program, said Circuit Judge Paul Phillips, who presides over the felony treatment court.
“In addition to the same things everybody else is going through, these folks are in this program, combating their addiction,” he said about doing the program during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a load and virtually all of them have impressed me with their ability to cope with the adversity.”
Many have lost their jobs or had their hours cut. Some who had new jobs lined up couldn’t start working. They haven’t been able to attend 12-step programs or their weekly court hearings in person, so they’re not getting to see each other for peer support.
Normally each week, before and after the hearings, participants mingle with the program’s graduates and other sober people. Now that’s gone.
“I think a lot of them really like the in-person contact, and for people with addiction problems, isolation is detrimental,” said Chad Beeman, program coordinator for the treatment courts.
He added that isolation is often a trigger for relapse.
“We’re trying to keep as much contact as we can with each of the participants,” Phillips said. “This is a stressful time for them.”
This has only been going on for about a month and a half, but Beeman said “it feels like it’s been a year.”
“I’m ready for things to open up, especially for the participants’ sake,” he said. “They’re not working. They need to be able to work to make money, do treatment, get back to normal life.”
In the meantime, “We think it’s important to be in touch, to be there, to support folks,” Phillips said. “We’re doing the best we can to keep that going.”
Phillips said while there was some talk on whether to shut the program down during the pandemic, he ultimately left it up to Beeman, who felt the benefits outweighed the risks.
“We felt like, if we were to stop running the program in the face of the pandemic, it would be abandoning these people at a time when they need us more than ever,” Phillips said.
Beeman said some have been attending online 12-step meetings that are taking place overseas, giving them different perspectives. Personal Frontiers is providing their treatment remotely.
“We’ve been really pleased with how well people have done,” Phillips said, adding that most of the credit goes to Beeman and his team, including Scott Appley and Kolby Matheny.
“Without the support they’ve gotten from the team, we may have had more problems than we’ve had,” he said. “They’re the ones that are out there checking in on these people.”
Beeman said he doesn’t think things have changed very much on his side. He waived participant fees for April. Staff meetings and participant evaluations are done over email.
Beeman said the staff is still doing home visits with participants, just to see how they’re doing. But they’re not going inside homes to limit contact. Drug testing is still being done at the courthouse, one at a time.
The weekly court hearings also have been happening remotely. Phillips, Beeman and the rest of the treatment courts team meet in the courtroom and call each participant on Microsoft Teams. Because not everyone has a smartphone, they’re unable to do video calls.
Phillips said he “absolutely” misses seeing the participants’ faces each Tuesday afternoon, but he thinks “they probably don’t miss having to look at me.”
“You develop a relationship with people over time, and people change, physically as well, as they progress through the program,” he said. “I look forward to seeing these folks every week.”
That’s been the biggest hurdle Phillips has had to overcome. Because he can’t see them, he can’t see them shrug their shoulders, roll their eyes or look to the ground.
“I’ve learned I need to ask better, more focused questions and I need to ask more open-ended questions so I can get the participant talking more so I can get a better feel for where they are, mentally, physically and emotionally.”
This is the biggest reason why Beeman has continued with the home visits, because you can only learn so much about how a person’s doing over the phone.
The program hasn’t added any new participants during the pandemic because Beeman and the treatment courts team prefer to interview applicants in person.
“As soon as things open up, we’re going to be busy taking on new clients,” he said. “We have a stack of people that already meet the qualifications.”
The state has approved 30 slots for the program for the next fiscal year, up from the 28 it’s OK’d the last few years.
The pandemic and the economic shutdown won’t affect the program’s funding in the upcoming fiscal year, but Beeman thinks fiscal year 2022 could be a problem.
“We probably won’t see the effects until a year down the road. We’re a little worried about that,” he said. “But we’ve always had good support from the commissioners. Even if we had to cut back a little, we don’t see the program going away.”
There were a few participants who were set to graduate May 19, but that’s now up in the air. Beeman said he’s working on having a big ceremony for them once things open back up.
Phillips said the program’s participants have done an admirable job of dealing with all the disruption that the pandemic has brought about.
“Most of them have adjusted better than I could’ve hoped,” he said. “What this has done is reinforce for me just how resilient and smart and really courageous the people who participate in this program are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.