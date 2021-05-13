Campbell County added eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking a 19-case increase in the past two days and bringing the county’s active case count to 27.
Wyoming also extended its public health orders on Thursday through the end of May, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The extended orders keep mask usage and physical distancing requirements in schools. The Wyoming Department of Health also recommends mask usage indoors for people who are not fully vaccinated when physical distancing can’t be maintained.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 4,361 confirmed, 513 probable and 4,786 recovered cases since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,511 (as of May 10)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,453 (as of May 10)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 814
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 8
- Number of probables: 513
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 27
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,361
- Number of active cases: 27
- Recoveries: 4,786
- Recoveries in past seven days:17
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 87
- Number of probables: 9,223
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 377
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 49,773
- Number of active cases: 516
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 712
- Hospitalizations today: 34
