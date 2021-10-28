Halloween
People shuffle into Cam-plex Frontier Hall during Treat Street on Saturday.

This ghoulish weekend has the possibility for some wet and cold weather.

Whether you are trick-or-treating on Saturday or Sunday, you might want to make sure a you can fit a coat underneath the costumes

