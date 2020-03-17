Campbell County Commissioners and other county officials are working on developing a closure plan for if facilities need to be shut down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Some departments already have closed their doors or canceled events.
The Recreation Center announced Monday evening that it would be closed starting Tuesday morning. It is the first county facility to be shut down. The Campbell County Rockpile Museum also is closed starting Tuesday.
The Campbell County Public Library has canceled all of its events for the foreseeable future, but the library remains open, with regular business hours.
No cases have been reported here yet, but if it gets to an epidemic-level outbreak, Campbell County Public Health Officer Dr. Kirtikumar Patel would have the authority to shut down facilities. At this point, however, those decisions are up to the entities and their governing bodies, said Jane Glaser, executive director of Public Health, in a county directors meeting Monday afternoon.
“The problem with this virus is it’s so incredibly contagious, and it’s contagious quickly, faster than we’ve seen most viruses in a very long time,” Glaser said.
Glaser said her office has started screening employees as they come into work, checking for symptoms.
If they’re exhibiting any of the symptoms — cough, headache, fever — they need to be sent home, Glaser said.
She recommends that other departments and businesses do the same.
“You need to send them home (if they’re sick), or you’re going to lose your department, you’re all going to be sick,” she said.
Sunday, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recommended all gatherings of 10 people or more be canceled over the next eight weeks.
Monday, seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Fremont County, bringing the state’s total up to 10. Fremont County has eight, and Sheridan County has two.
Early Monday evening, the Rec Center announced it would be closed starting Tuesday, and all activities, leagues and programs are postponed at this time.
A few hours before the announcement, Rick Mansur, executive director of Parks and Recreation, said Rec Center employees had been wiping down gym equipment every two hours, and patrons were good about spraying equipment after they were done using it.
“At this point, we’re monitoring what the state’s doing and what the schools are doing,” he said.
Mansur said recreation facilities in Evanston, Rock Springs and Sheridan have closed, but those communities’ school districts also have closed.
Campbell County Public Library has been cleaning keyboards, computers and furniture, and when books are returned, they are “quarantined,” meaning they aren’t touched by library employees for half a day, said library director Terri Lesley.
“We’re evaluating everything day by day,” Lesley said, adding that should new recommendations come up, “we’re ready to go with whatever changes we need to make.”
Bob Tranas, executive director of Children’s Developmental Services, said his department got more than a hundred calls Monday morning from parents concerned about bringing their children in.
The Children’s Center has an average daily attendance of 180 kids, but Monday, it had 69.
“Certainly families are quarantining themselves,” he said.
The Children’s Center has started tracking illnesses, sanitizing surfaces and teaching its kids good hand-washing techniques.
At the Campbell County jail, when people are being booked in they also are being screened for symptoms. If they are sick, they need to be taken to a medical provider, Glaser said, and the vehicle they were transported in needs to be aired out.
The Circuit and District judges will meet Tuesday to discuss how to move forward should the courthouse be closed down.
