DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
ICE CREAM CAFE: Police are investigating a destruction of property that occurred outside the Ice Cream Cafe early Thursday morning. At about 2 a.m. Thursday, police discovered patio furniture had been strewn about and flower pots were overturned. There was little damage to the furniture, but the flowers were damaged, said Sgt. Jay Johnson. Total estimated damage is $100. There may be video surveillance of the incident and the investigation continues.
DRUGS
SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY AND SEVENTH STREET: A 45-year-old woman was arrested for felony possession of liquid meth Wednesday. She was driving a 2005 Ford Expedition and was stopped for improper registration. A police drug dog indicated on the car and deputies found a black case with multiple baggies, three digital scales with suspected meth residue and a glass krong with 35 milliliters of liquid meth. She was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
FRAUD
700 BLOCK RUNNING W DRIVE: A 52-year-old man is out $6,000 after being scammed by people claiming to be investment bankers. He told police he sent two transactions totaling $6,000 to these people to invest in an overseas portfolio. He became suspicious when they told him his investment had increased to $61,000. The alleged investment advisers told him he would have to send an additional $6,600 for the taxes on the account, Johnson said. He did not make this second payment and the investigation continues.
ESCAPE
1200 BLOCK RAYMOND STREET: Law enforcement is on the lookout for a 25-year-old man who escaped from the VOA Wednesday afternoon. Jace Spottedwolf got into an argument at the VOA and was told to check himself into the hospital, then return to the VOA once he was discharged. He went to the hospital, but deputies later learned that Spottedwolf had been discharged and wasn’t in the hospital anymore. Video footage shows Spottedwolf leaving the emergency room at 5:54 p.m. He has not returned to the VOA, Reynolds said. Spottedwolf has dark hair and glasses, is 6’1 and weighs 177 pounds.
DANGEROUS MISSILE
J CROSS AVENUE: A 37-year-old man told police a boy shot a BB gun at him Wednesday afternoon. The man said the boy was in a house and shot the BB gun in his direction through an open window. Police spoke with a 73-year-old man who lived at the home and he said his 14-year-old grandson was home at the time of the reported incident. The boy has not yet been contacted, Johnson said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
900 BLOCK NORTH GURLEY AVENUE: A boy was ticketed for destruction of property Wednesday afternoon. YES House staff found carvings and drawings on a wall in a group home. These drawings and carvings were not there before a 16-year-old boy stayed in the room, Johnson said. Officers spoke with the boy and based on the conversation they ticketed him for destruction of property.
