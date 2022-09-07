A 19-year-old man was arrested for interference, destruction of property and two counts of criminal entry after reports of a man in a black hoodie breaking into parked cars early Wednesday morning.
Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson said that officers also found the man had an outstanding Johnson County warrant for three counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of theft and five counts of burglary.
