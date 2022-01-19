Jim Ford was chosen as a finalist for the open seat on the County Commission. On Tuesday evening he answered questions in front of the Campbell County GOP at Cam-plex Heritage Center in Gillette. News Record photo/Ashley Detrick
Don Hamm was chosen as a finalist for the open seat on the County Commission. On Tuesday evening he answered questions in front of the Campbell County GOP at Cam-plex Heritage Center in Gillette. News Record photo/Ashley Detrick
Traci Barkey was chosen as a finalist for the open seat on the County Commission. On Tuesday evening he answered questions in front of the Campbell County GOP at Cam-plex Heritage Center in Gillette. News Record photo/Ashley Detrick
Three finalists were selected for the vacant seat on the county commission seat Tuesday night. The Campbell County Republican Party Central Committee interviewed nine candidates and after two rounds of voting, Jim Ford, Traci Barkey and Don Hamm came out on top.
Ford, the operations manager for the Integrated Test Center, was the top vote-getter, receiving 62 votes. Barkey, who until recently owned and managed City Brew, came in second with 50 votes. And Hamm, a long-time rancher and a former member of the Public Land Board, came in third with 38 votes.
