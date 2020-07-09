Olin Johnson, 2, has his chocolate chip biscuit unexpectedly snagged by one of Mike and Barb Shober’s chickens at their farm near Rozet on Wednesday. Although a little annoyed with the sneaky snack attack, Olin didn’t let it ruin his afternoon of playing. Gillette City Council will discuss allowing people in city limits to keep chickens at a future workshop.
While dozens of people protested the Gillette City Council on Tuesday over unrest sparked by the June 10 resignation of former councilman Shay Lundvall, another resident saw a window to revive an old issue.
As the public comment period of this week's regular City Council meeting was dominated by people criticizing the mayor and city council, Sara Marchbank asked they reconsider a proposal to allow people to keep chickens in the city limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.