A trip to the market

The Saturday Farmers Market is in full swing, offering up a variety homegrown goodies and handcrafted items from some of the region's more creative and green-thumbed residents. The market, located in the parking lot of Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate on Country Club Road, is held each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rita Jordan helps with the market and said veggies have been a hot commodity this year. She encourages folks who are looking to pick up vegetables to arrive early, as they are some of the first to sell out.
