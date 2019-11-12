Lucas Zach, 8, center, Lyla Taylor, 8, left, Riley Spillum, 9, right, and other students in Stacey McCarty's third grade classes counts down "3, 2, 1" for Travis Hague to drop the next egg from a 26 feet up in a scissor lift at Paintbrush Elementary.
Sophia Williams, 9, observes her peanut butter covered egg being held by her mother Ashley Williams. Sophia had a sister who did the egg drop in class, and was told the only egg to survive in that class was one that a boy put in peanut butter.
Lucas Zach, 8, center, Lyla Taylor, 8, left, Riley Spillum, 9, right, and other students in Stacey McCarty's third grade classes counts down "3, 2, 1" for Travis Hague to drop the next egg from a 26 feet up in a scissor lift at Paintbrush Elementary.
Sophia Williams, 9, observes her peanut butter covered egg being held by her mother Ashley Williams. Sophia had a sister who did the egg drop in class, and was told the only egg to survive in that class was one that a boy put in peanut butter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.