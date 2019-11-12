Stacey McCarty's third grade class reads a book together each year and then holds a celebration of the text. McCarty decided to change that up for their most recent book, "Operation Frog Effect." 

She challenged students to build something that would protect an egg from a long fall, just like in the book. It was an at-home project and she left it up to the kids on how to approach the task. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.