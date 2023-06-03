Your pizza: No need to knead

When Jim Lahey, owner of Sullivan Street Bakery and Sullivan Street Pizza in New York City, published his book “My Pizza: The Easy No-Knead Way to Make Spectacular Pizza at Home,” he couldn’t have chosen a better title.
Making pizza at home can be intimidating. The process of resting and kneading dough at home might be why the U.S. has about 78,301 pizza joints — a number released by IBIS World in a January report.
But with Lahey’s process, a fully leavened and stretchy dough is possible with three ingredients, and the progression of events that we call time.
If you’ve always made pizza or bread by kneading your dough, this may come as a welcome surprise.
Time heals all wounds. It also kneads.
When dough rises, it doesn’t just get bigger, it also ferments. The 18-hour proofing time used in Lahey’s process, breaks down the enzymes in the glutenin and gliadin proteins contained in flour to create gluten. That gluten is what gives a good pizza crust its crunch and chew.
The result of a long fermentation is a stretchy, leavened dough without all the elbow grease. It’s also soft, and with a bit of practice, very easy to work with.
Another benefit to a long fermentation is that the process gives the dough more flavor. After the long rise, your dough can be formed into balls and used shortly after, or placed in floured containers and kept in the refrigerator for several days, where colder temperatures keep your dough from over proofing, or flattening like a tire. It will also continue to develop more flavor.
The tools it takes
Beyond a good glutenous flour and time, you’ll need a few tools in your kitchen to make your pizza journey a success.
To get your pizza into the oven, you’ll want a peel. The long handled, over-sized spatulas are usually made from wood or metal. With a dusting of all-purpose flour, semolina flour or cornmeal, a peel allows you to transfer your pie into the oven with the shake of a hand.
Even if you’re using a sheet pan to make a beloved Long Island-style grandma pie, the peel is also a great way to get the pan in and out of the oven. Basically, a peel is a must.
Another must is a baking surface in your oven that holds heat and transfers it into your pizza crust as fast as possible.
Ariane Jimison, co-owner of Pizza Carrello said that though there is no way to achieve the effects that the hot bed of coals and the convection action of her wood fired ovens with a conventional oven, a well heated baking stone or steel will bring the cooking times between the top and bottom of your pizza closer together.
“Dough needs to get to 190 degrees to set up and become crust,” she said. “But the bottom of a pizza can get up to 300 degrees with a good stone, that’s how it caramelizes the crust and turns it brown.”
Both stones and steels need to be preheated. The best way to use them is on the top rack of your oven, about 8 inches under your broiler. Turn your oven all the way up with your stone or steel on the top rack for at least 30 minutes prior to cooking. Once your surface is well heated, slide your pie onto it and turn your broiler on. The heat retained in the surface will cook the bottom of your pie while the broiler cooks the top.
Locally, Heaven to Earth in Gillette has a display of home pizza making products that includes pizza stones. A good 15-inch costs between $32 and $80.
Baking steels are heavier and more expensive, but you’ll never need another one because they don’t break. The price of most 1/4-inch steels of similar dimensions start at about $80.
What goes on top?
Here is where you make the pizza party your own.
A classic cheese pie in the pizza meccas of New York and New Jersey typically features a sauce of San Marzano tomatoes, shredded mozzarella cheese and oregano. Depending on the pizza joint, the sauce might only include salt, which allows the tomatoes to shine.
The pies featured in Lahey’s book feature combinations such as corn and tomato, squash and pumpkin seeds, and Brussels sprouts and chestnuts. It also includes recipes using tomato sauce, béchamel sauce, no sauce at all and a variety of cheeses.
In the Netflix documentary series “Chef’s Table Pizza,” chef Sarah Minnick of Lovely’s Fifty Fifty in Portland, Oregon, uses a variety of vegetables and even fruit as the stars of her pies, with many of her creations forgoing a sauce for infused oils. Heaven to Earth also carries the latter.
In the series, Minnick even tops a pizza with peaches and an edible weed called common purslane, which can be found growing from cracks in the concrete throughout Gillette during spring and summer.
Something to keep in mind when using Lahey’s dough is that it’s delicate. The more you pile on, the more difficult it can be to slide off your peel. So do yourself a favor and use less toppings and make more pies.
Last, but not least, pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza.
