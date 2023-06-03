 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Your pizza: No need to knead

Pizza
Buy Now

A grandma style pizza made with a no-knead pizza dough, vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella and smoked provolone, finish with olive oil, shaved parmesan and fresh basil.

 Ed Glazar

When Jim Lahey, owner of Sullivan Street Bakery and Sullivan Street Pizza in New York City, published his book “My Pizza: The Easy No-Knead Way to Make Spectacular Pizza at Home,” he couldn’t have chosen a better title.

Pizza
Buy Now

Jim Lahey’s no-knead pizza dough is a simple way to get started making quality pizza at home. Three ingredients combined with your hands or a spoon and left to rise and ferment for about 18 hours, creates an airy, well hydrated dough.
Pizza
Buy Now

Jim Lahey’s no-knead pizza dough divided and shaped into balls and allowed to proof for an hour after a 24-hour rise.
Pizza
Buy Now

A display in the window of Heaven To Earth in Gillette features home pizza making supplies including baking stones, books, infused oils, salts and herb blends.
Pizza
Buy Now

A classic cheese pizza featuring San Marzano tomatoes and shredded mozzarella, finished with aged parmesan, olive oil and oregano.
Pizza
Buy Now

News Record Photos/Ed Glazar

A grandma style pizza made with a no-knead pizza dough, vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella and smoked provolone, finish with olive oil, shaved parmesan and fresh basil.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.