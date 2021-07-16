A grass fire sparked by a tractor at 15 Mallard Road in Freedom Hills east of Gillette was reported at about 10:40 a.m. Friday morning.
The grass fire burned near structures and vehicles surrounding the property, but was quickly addressed by Campbell County firefighters when they arrived on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.