"Just smelling you," James Karr says as he tickles Emmerson Christianson, 2 1/2, with the feelers of a large wood praying mantis brought to the Rockpile's celebration of National Boy Scout Day by the Master Gardners on Saturday.
The Boy Scouts of America have been an active organization for the past 110 years. On Saturday, the Rockpile Museum celebrated that century plus a decade on the anniversary of the organization's incorporation on Feb. 8, 1910.
The museum invited other groups for the event and featured the curated collection of Easton Zahn of Troop 64.
