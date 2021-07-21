Another six COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Wyoming on Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 766 since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The six deaths occurred in Albany, Converse, Laramie and Sweetwater counties. Four of the six deaths involved people with pre-existing conditions putting them at higher risk of complications from the virus, the Wyoming Department of Health reported.
Campbell County added eight more confirmed cases of COVID-19 as its active case count rose to 33.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Campbell County Memorial Hospital increased to 5, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,979 (as of July 19)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,122 (as of July 19)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,042
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 8
- Number of probables: 554
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 44
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,693
- Number of active cases: 33
- Recoveries: 5,149
- Recoveries in past seven days: 16
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 5
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 79
- Number of probables: 10,398
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 790
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 53,363
- Number of active cases: 617
- New deaths: 6
- Overall deaths: 766
- Hospitalizations today: 66
