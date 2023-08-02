Wyoming Downs (copy)
Buy Now

Ron Doty sits down at a wagering machine at Wyoming Downs in early 2021. Wednesday afternoon, Campbell County Commissioners agreed to settle with Wyoming Downs and Wyoming Horse Racing, both of which had sued the county for "millions of dollars in lost revenue." The commissioners are settling with Wyoming Horse Racing for $800,000, while the amount of Wyoming Downs' settlement is still being figured out. 

 News Record File Photo

Campbell County Commissioners have settled with Wyoming Horse Racing for $800,000 and are working on a settlement amount for Wyoming Downs, putting an end to the two-year legal battle that stemmed from a resolution that the commission passed in 2021.

(4) comments

Rezident

There is a waste of tax payers money! I don’t know where the commissioners at that time got the idea they could shutdown businesses on a whim! Where was the state’s attorney at that time?

Report Add Reply
Plot9

Hmm, seems like our 2 Commisioners are at it again, hope our insurance rates don't go up.

Report Add Reply
guardianavatar

So Faber and Shelsted have cost the county taxpayers a million dollars on this issue already, and there is more to come. People of Campbell County, keep a tally of what these two cost us.

Report Add Reply
Current Resident
Current Resident

i wonder what place the horse finished to payout on that 'wagering machine'?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.