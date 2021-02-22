A woman with Gillette connections was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Hailey Rose Stainbrook, 30, had pleaded not guilty Jan. 12 in District Court to counts of possessing meth and heroin. She had at least two prior convictions for possession, making those charges felonies.
She and another woman had fled from a vehicle Dec. 22 that had left Flying J, where a theft had been reported. Police soon after found the vehicle abandoned and found the two women on foot not far away, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
In recorded conversations at jail, officers learned that one of the two women was worried about a green backpack in the car that police hadn’t originally found.
When they went back to look for it, they found the backpack as well as a gray bag with a special LED lightbulb, which held a bag of meth and a bag of heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
In a separate recorded conversation, they heard Stainbrook say “that technicolor thing of mine … that was in there and it only had mine in it,” according to court documents.
She was next scheduled in court for a pre-trial conference April 22.
In media reports of the shooting in Lincoln, Stainbrook was identified as being from Casper.
She was with 26-year-old Christian Alexander of Evansville on Saturday when the shootout happened. He is listed in critical condition at a Lincoln hospital, according to reports. She died after being taken to a hospital.
The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the two were in a stolen Chevy Trailblazer that had been reported missing Thursday morning after it was left warming up in a hotel parking lot in Cheyenne. A .38-caliber revolver was in it when it was stolen.
Police in Casper also said Monday the pair also were suspects in a theft there last week of a GMC Yukon, which turned up in Cheyenne, according to the newspaper.
Lancaster County (Neb.) Sheriff Terry Wagner told the Lincoln Journal Star that there had been a report of an armed robbery at a northwest Lincoln hotel parking lot at 8:39 a.m. Saturday. Wagner said the victim had met the pair the night before and told police they showed a gun and stole his wallet, according to the Journal Star report.
At 9:16 a.m., his credit card was used at a north Lincoln business, then at 9:30 a.m. at a nearby gas station. That's when a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw the Trailblazer and a man and a woman and attempted to stop them, the newspaper reported.
While being pursued, the passenger, Alexander, allegedly began firing shots at the trooper, the newspaper reported.
Other law enforcement officers joined the pursuit, which ended soon after when one of the officers crashed into the Trailblazer underneath an Interstate 80 overpass. Wagner said Alexander continued to shoot at officers, and officers returned fire, according to the Journal Star.
Wagner said after the first shots were fired at 56th and I-80, officers negotiated with the suspects for 7 minutes before there was a second round of gunshots.
He said Stainbrook, who was wanted on a warrant out of Virginia on a drug charge and another from Wyoming after allegedly fleeing from police, then picked up a gun, refused officers' orders to drop it and was shot, according to the report. Wagner said it is unclear whether she fired any shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.