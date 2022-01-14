Pizza Ranch
Buy Now

Site superintendent Dave Langley with Van Ewing Construction caulks a doorframe Wednesday as construction of a Pizza Ranch continues along West Second Street in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

The buffet-style restaurant and FunZone arcade is owned by Anthony and Victor Toscana and is slated to open next month, according to the Pizza Ranch website.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.