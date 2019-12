More Information

Compliance report

If the compliance check may result in a citation, within two days, prepare a report of the compliance check containing:

The name of the person who supervised the compliance check

The age and date of birth of the participant who assisted in the check

The name and position of the person from whom the participant attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages

The name and address of the establishment checked

The date and time of the compliance check

The results of the compliance check, including whether the compliance check resulted in the sale or distribution of, or offering for sale, alcoholic beverages to the minor

After finishing the report, a copy of the report needs to be sent to a representative or agent of the business establishment that was checked.