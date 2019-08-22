Standalone Lake
Buy Now

Early morning sun and clouds roll over the Gillette Fishing Lake on Thursday morning.

 News Record Photo/August Frank

The hot weather Gillette experienced the last few days may be ending soon. Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with breezy conditions. 

Thursday night the Rapid City National Weather Service reports severe thunderstorms. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.