From March to April, the local unemployment rate went from 3.7% to 3%. The labor force shrunk by about 150 people. There were 22,526 employed people, up 15 from March, while the number of unemployed people dropped from 857 in March to 693 in April.

Last month, Campbell County’s unemployment rate fell to 3%, the eighth lowest in the state.

