More than 300 quilts were on display in the Frontier Hall of the Cam-plex Wyoming Center this weekend for the 40th annual Northeast Wyoming Quilt Show.
Community members wandered between the quilts, draped among vendors throughout the space. The free event featured newly knitted quilts and some that were decades old.
